Lakers' JJ Redick Pinpoints 'Most Important Thing' Against the Thunder

After pulling off the series upset against the Houston Rockets in the first round, the Los Angeles Lakers face the incredibly tough challenge of facing the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, with the storied franchise already being considered heavy underdogs heading into Game 1.

With the Lakers getting written off once again before the series even begins, head coach JJ Redick is fully aware of the task at hand and shared some insight on what his team needs to prioritize against the Thunder, via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation.

JJ Redick Emphasizes Ball Security vs. Thunder

JJ Redick says taking care of the ball is the most important thing against the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/vm4Yd4ks4Z — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) May 3, 2026

“Take care of the ball,” Redick said after Lakers practice on Sunday. “The reality of their defense is that whatever moments we felt Houston pressuring, like the maximum amount of pressure they put on us, that's OKC's baseline. That's their floor.”

During the disastrous 43-point loss to the Thunder on April 2, the same game where Lakers stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves went down with significant injuries, Los Angeles turned the ball over 18 times, resulting in 24 points for Oklahoma City.

In their last meeting with the Thunder in the regular season, the Lakers didn’t get much better in that category, as they committed 17 turnovers, leading to 16 points for the defending champions. Los Angeles lost that game by 36 points.

“I think every level you go up in the playoffs, it gets harder,” Redick said. “That's just the reality. We've talked for the last three weeks about elevating. We have to elevate even more.”

Redick isn’t taking the Thunder lightly, as he knows the Lakers will be going head-to-head against not only the best team in the league right now, but one of the greatest teams in NBA history.

“The Thunder is one of the greatest teams ever in NBA history," Redick said of Oklahoma City. "That's just the reality. They are. They're that good. I think our guys recognize that and respect that, and we know what kind of task we have in front of us.”

This second-round series against the Thunder will get underway on Tues. May 5, with the Lakers heading to Oklahoma City for Game 1 at the Paycom Center.

It will be an uphill battle right out of the gate for Los Angeles, in which the team will have to embrace the underdog label once again and try to pull off what would likely be the biggest series upset in these NBA playoffs.

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