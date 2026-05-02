Lakers vs. Thunder: Second Round Series Schedule, Dates and TV Info Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are through to the second round after beating the Houston Rockets in six games. Next up is a Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Per the official NBA schedule, Los Angeles will open the series in Oklahoma City on May 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Games 1 and 2 are both at Paycom Center, with the series shifting to Crypto.com Arena for Games 3 and 4.

Game 1: May 5 at Oklahoma City, 8:30 PM ET (NBC/Peacock)

Game 2: May 7 at Oklahoma City, 9:30 PM ET (Prime Video)

Game 3: May 9 at Los Angeles, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 4: May 11 at Los Angeles, 10:30 PM ET (Prime Video)

Game 5: May 13 at Oklahoma City, TBD

Game 6: May 16 at Los Angeles, TBD

Game 7: May 18 at Oklahoma City, TBD

Mark your calendars — we’re heading to the Western Conference Semifinals 🗓️



*Games 5, 6, and 7 if necessary pic.twitter.com/Gzddvy7zO8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 2, 2026

Oklahoma City swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and has been sitting and waiting since. The Lakers, on the other hand, had to grind six games, travel back and forth, and do it all without Luka Doncic. That rest advantage is real, and OKC knows it.

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The regular season record between these two tells you everything about what the Lakers are walking into. OKC went 4-0 against Los Angeles this season. The Lakers had at least one key player missing in each of those games, but the margin was still brutal every single time.

That brings up the bigger concern. Doncic has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain on April 2 against, of all opponents, the Thunder. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said after the Game 6 win that Doncic has not yet progressed to three-on-three contact, and his availability for at least the opening games is very much in doubt.

As per Windhorst we will most likely not see Doncic maybe at least for another week or 10 days on the minimum.

Windy on Luka possibly returning:



"He's not close. Most likely you're not gonna see Luka Doncic at the front end of this series maybe at least for another week to 10 days on the minimum. So the Lakers are gonna have a reality they're gonna have to do it without (him)" pic.twitter.com/bACw4czZvI — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 2, 2026

Austin Reaves returned in Game 5 and looked sharp in Game 6 with 15 points, which helps. OKC also has its own injury concern, with Jalen Williams dealing with a hamstring strain, so neither team is fully healthy heading in.

The Lakers have now reached the second round for just the third time in seven years, and doing it against the defending champions, likely without their best player, would be something else entirely.

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