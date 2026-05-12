Lakers’ LeBron James Leaves Door Open for Major Career Decision This Summer

The 2025-26 NBA season officially came to an end for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, with the storied franchise falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

Although the Lakers put up a fight and could’ve very well won Monday’s game at Crypto.com Arena, as they only lost by five points, the fact of the matter was that they were going head-to-head with arguably the best team in the league without Luka Doncic.

With the 2025-26 campaign now in the team’s rearview, attention immediately turns to the immediate future of Hall of Famer LeBron James, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

LeBron James Remains Undecided on His NBA Future

After the Lakers lost Game 4, James spoke to the media and addressed questions about whether he’d play next season.

“No, I don't know because I don't have no idea,” James said of his future. “None of us know what the future holds. None of us. Nobody has any idea what the future holds, and I don't either. Like I said, I'll take time to recalibrate and look over the season and see what's best for my future. And when I get to that point, everyone will know.”

Throughout the entire season, James maintained that he didn’t know what he was going to do once his 23rd campaign in the league came to an end. He truly seems not to know what’s next for him in terms of his playing career. He may be entertaining the idea of simply retiring rather than returning to the Lakers or exploring other options in NBA free agency.

Even at 41 years old, with over two decades of wear on his body, James will attract interest as a free agent, with the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers rumored to be suitors once he hits free agency in July.

As for the Lakers, it remains to be seen whether there is any interest from both sides in agreeing on a short-term deal. All signs have pointed toward a divorce this summer, with the team and its new ownership solely focused on building around Doncic and surrounding the new face of the franchise with younger talent, aiming to put together a perennial title contender.

With James not saying anything definitive about his immediate future on Monday night, he may take his time deciding what he’ll do next, whether it's retirement, exploring a return to the Lakers, or pursuing other options elsewhere in the NBA.

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