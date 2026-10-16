Lakers Linked to Intriguing Frontcourt Option From West Rival

The Los Angeles Lakers had the biggest offseason overhaul of any team in the NBA.

Los Angeles welcomed nine new players to its roster, and while they're confident their moves could take them to the next level, the roster still needs work.

One of the Lakers ' weaknesses is their backup center position. With Walker Kessler manning the middle, there's a big drop-off, as Lakers insider Jovan Buha noted in a recent podcast appearance.

Kevon Looney is far from a reliable backup, especially in the postseason. With the Lakers needing an upgrade at that spot, Buha mentioned Mavericks big man Moussa Cisse as an intriguing option.

The 6-foot-11 center could be a casualty for the Mavericks. Dallas reportedly wants to extend Dwight Powell, and if they do, Cisse could be a name they try to move on from.

The Mavericks could get rid of him as soon as this weekend, when they make roster cuts.

"I think the most intriguing guy would be Moussa Cisse," he said on Buha's Block. "I know there's been some speculation he might be available because Dwight Powell played ahead of him in a Mavericks game."

Moussa Cisse’s Future in Dallas Remains Worth Watching

Cisse entered this offseason as a restricted free agent. The New York Knicks initially signed Cisse to a two-way, $4.7 million offer sheet; however, Dallas matched the offer sheet.

His $2.2 million salary for this season became fully guaranteed after the Mavericks kept him behind the Oct. 1 deadline.

Buha noted it would be a surprise if Dallas waived Cisse, given how much they did to keep him by matching the Knicks' offer.

"At the same time, they did match his contract situation, or offer with the Knicks," he said. "Maybe you just don't wanna lose the asset for nothing, but then if you end up waiving the guy, you are losing the asset for nothing.

"That might be the only guy that I think rises to the level of potentially being a rotation-level player," he added.

Moussa Cisse Could Be an Ideal Fit Alongside LukaDoncic

Cisse went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Memphis University. Soon after, Cisse signed with the Mavericks in July 2025 and was solid in limited action in Dallas.

In 38 games last season, Cisse averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 57.4% from the field in 13.9 minutes per game.

Cisse would be an ideal fit alongside Luka Doncic, bringing high energy and a defensive-minded rim-runner profile. Doncic thrives with athletic bigs, and Cisse fits that bill, unlike Looney.

Whether it's Cisse or not, upgrading the backup big should be a top priority ahead of the trade deadline.

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