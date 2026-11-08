Lakers’ Luka Doncic Status Takes Unwelcome Turn Ahead of Pistons Matchup

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently riding a four-game win streak coming into Sunday’s game on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

However, that win streak is now in serious jeopardy, with the storied franchise set to be shorthanded against one of the NBA's best defensive teams.

Luka Doncic Ruled Out Against Pistons

Superstar Luka Doncic is dealing with back tightness, which had his status for Sunday’s game as questionable as of Saturday.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Doncic’s status has been downgraded to out.

Luka Dončić (low back tightness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Detroit. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 8, 2026

This is a costly blow for the Lakers, as they’ll be facing arguably the season’s toughest challenge. Detroit is without a doubt a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, having won six of the eight games they’ve played thus far during the 2026-27 campaign.

Even with Doncic in the fold, the Lakers would have a tough task against the Pistons, but now things have gotten that much more challenging, as Austin Reaves and company have to figure out how to get the best of Cade Cunningham and his squad at Little Caesars Arena.

Lakers Will Lean on Austin Reaves to Lead the Way Against the Pistons

With Doncic on the mend for at least one game, the Lakers will turn to Austin Reaves to pick up the slack in the backcourt and be the team's undisputed leader during Sunday's matchup in Detroit.

Reaves is more than capable of taking on this role, as he has done so many times before, whether it's filling in for Doncic or LeBron James, who left the team in NBA free agency this summer to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The real question moving forward is whether the Lakers can get the best of one of the best defensive teams in the league without Doncic on the floor. The Slovenian superstar is averaging an eye-popping 40.1 points per game right now, which is by far the best in the league.

One of the reasons the Lakers likely chose to sit Doncic for Sunday's matchup on the road was the fact that the team will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back set.

However, it does put the team at a serious disadvantage against a legitimate NBA title contender in hostile territory in Detroit.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.