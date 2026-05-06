Lakers’ Luka Doncic Sends Strong Message to Austin Reaves Amid Playoff Struggles

After missing a significant amount of time due to an oblique strain, Austin Reaves is back in the fold for the Los Angeles Lakers, as he was able to return for the final two games of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets and Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder to get the second round underway.

Unfortunately, Reaves hasn’t been playing at a high level during the three games he’s played since returning, struggling with his shooting and ability to be a game-changer with his scoring.

Reaves’ struggles became a hot topic of discussion after his poor performance against the Thunder on Tuesday, going 3-for-16 from the floor, finishing with only eight points in the 18-point loss to Oklahoma City.

Luka Doncic’s Message for Struggling Austin Reaves

Luka Doncic’s first press conference since he injured his hamstring on April 2. He said his timeline to return to the #Lakers was 8 weeks. He’s ramping up. But still a ways to go. pic.twitter.com/Qux41bcTO0 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) May 6, 2026

On Wednesday, superstar Luka Doncic, who has been on the mend due to a hamstring injury, spoke to the media for the first time since he got hurt on April 2 and showed some support for Reaves, via Michael Duarte of The California Post.

“My message to him is just be yourself,” Doncic said. “We all know he's an amazing player. We all know he's going to bounce back. So I'm just here to support. And whatever he needs, I can help. But just be yourself. He's an amazing player.”

Despite Reaves’ recent struggles, the veteran guard is about as relentless a player as they come in the NBA. He never gets too high or too low, but always gives 100 percent effort every time he steps on the floor, which bodes well for his ability to bounce back in this second-round series against the Thunder.

Reaves will have his opportunity to bounce back with a vengeance in Game 2 on Thursday at the Paycom Center, which will be the last game in Oklahoma City before the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 and Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic Expresses Frustration With Recovery Process

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77, middle) reacts after a made basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Along with Reaves dealing with his struggles to get back to form, Doncic is still working his way back from his hamstring issue. The superstar guard expressed his frustration with the process of getting healthy, as he has a burning desire to play, especially in the playoffs.

“It's very frustrating,” Doncic said of the recovery process. “I don't think people understand how frustrating it is. All I want to do is play basketball, especially this time. It's the best time to play basketball. It's very frustrating. Seeing what my team is doing, I'm very proud of them. But it's been very tough, just to sit and watch them play.”

Along with venting about his frustration, Doncic also admitted that the Lakers’ team doctor told him that it would take eight weeks to fully return from his injury, which isn’t good news for the Lakers.

The Lakers might not last that long against the Thunder, who are as formidable an opponent as there is in the league right now. Oklahoma City can take a commanding 2-0 lead on its home floor on Thursday, which could prove to be too much to come back from for Los Angeles.

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