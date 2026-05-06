Lakers' Austin Reaves Faces Major Question Heading Into Game 2

After a month-long absence due to an oblique strain, Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves was able to make his return to the floor in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets, playing in Game 5 and Game 6.

In his first game back, Reaves had his fair share of struggles in the shooting department, going 4-for-16 in 34 minutes off the bench. He still finished with 22 points, six assists, four rebounds and a block, but he was rusty, scoring 12 of his points from the free-throw line.

In the series-clinching Game 6, Reaves was back in the starting lineup and shot 50 percent from the floor. He ended up with 15 points, three rebounds, three blocks and two assists. The veteran guard seemed to be getting back to form from an efficiency standpoint.

However, that changed in Game 1 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the soon-to-be 28-year-old had a forgettable performance, to say the least, as he couldn’t seem to get anything to fall. He finished with eight points on 3-of-16 shooting, along with six assists, five rebounds, and four turnovers, drawing a lot of criticism on social media for his poor play.

Can Austin Reaves Bounce Back & Return to Form in Game 2?

Austin Reaves and Cason Wallace | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Even though he's struggling to get back on track as a dynamic scorer for his team, there's no lack of confidence from Lakers head coach JJ Redick or his veteran teammates Marcus Smart and LeBron James.

Reaves ability to brush off the poor performance and get back to doing what he does best is something the team has total faith in moving forward.

JJ Redick Expresses Confidence in Struggling Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves and Isaiah Hartenstein | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After the loss, Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke to the media and admitted Reaves didn’t have a good game, but has confidence in the guard’s ability to bounce back in Game 2.

“He didn't play well, but he's going to bounce back,” Redick said of Reaves. “He's a great player.”

Reaves took accountability for his performance in his postgame interview, as he didn’t lean on being out for a month as an excuse, acknowledging he must play better, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Nobody cares about that,” Reaves said of missing a month. “I got to go out there and play better.”

If the Lakers hope to have any chance of pulling off the series upset against the Thunder, Reaves needs to play at a high level, as the team leans heavily on him as a scorer, especially with superstar Luka Doncic still on the mend.

"We made too many mental mistakes."



Austin Reaves (8 PTS, 6 AST) speaks to the media after the Lakers’ 108-90 Game 1 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. pic.twitter.com/xM2NwaOMxt — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 6, 2026

Smart also chimed in on what needs to be done to get Reaves back up to speed as one of the team’s best scoring options.

“Just try to get him some easy shots,” Smart said of Reaves. “We do a really good job of putting him in spots to not only create for himself, but create for others as well. … We understand it's going to take some time, but we're here, and that's why you got four of the guys out there with him, to help pick him up, and we got to do a better job.”

Redick and his players know the value that Reaves brings to the table and how important he is to the team’s overall success.

Outside of battling injuries throughout the 2025-26 NBA season, Reaves has had an incredible year with the Lakers, proving he’s an ideal fit next to Doncic and a player the team will be anxious to re-sign when he inevitably opts out of his contract this summer to ink a lucrative long-term deal.

LeBron James on Austin Reaves: 'His Presence Alone' Helps the Lakers

Austin Reaves and LeBron James | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

James shared his thoughts on Reaves’ struggles and made it clear that “his presence alone” helps the team, even if he’s having an off night, as he did in Game 1.

"Obviously, we're trying to fast-track him, getting back on the floor and doing the things that he was doing before the injury,” James said of Reaves. “But he was out a month, so rightfully so, if he has some games where he's missing shots or whatever the case may be.

"His presence alone helps us no matter what."

Reaves won’t have much time to dust himself off and clean things up, with Game 2 set for Thursday at the Paycom Center before the series shifts back to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for Game 3 and Game 4.

It’ll be interesting to see how Reaves deals with all the criticism and attempts to bounce back in Game 2, as the Lakers will need everything he can give to even the series at one game apiece.

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