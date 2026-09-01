Lakers Newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili Continues to Shine in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
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The new-look Los Angeles Lakers are still over a month away from officially sharing the basketball floor together for the first time, with the team’s first game of the NBA preseason set to take place on Oct. 5 against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.
Even though Lakers basketball won’t be played for some time, veteran newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili, who recently signed a four-year, $52 million deal with Los Angeles, is currently playing for his country, Georgia, in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.
Sandro Mamukelashvili Continues to Play Well During FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
On Monday, Mamukelashvili helped Georgia pull off an impressive comeback win against Portugal, erasing a double-digit deficit, where he had another strong performance.
Mamukelashvili finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, highlighted by a buzzer-beating three-pointer, which was arguably the best play of the game.
The Lakers newcomer has been making quite an impression during his time playing overseas, as he’s been consistently putting up numbers for Georgia.
The 27-year-old has helped Georgia win all three games they’ve played thus far, getting the best of Israel, Montenegro and Portugal.
In November, the FIBA World Cup qualifiers will get back underway, but Mamukelashvili will be sporting purple and gold at that time with the 2026-27 NBA season in full swing.
Sandro Mamukelashvili Uses Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality for Motivation
Along with potentially being a solid addition to the Lakers’ revamped roster, Mamukelashvili will have no problem winning over fans of the storied NBA franchise, as he is a big proponent of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality.
Mamukelashvili recently revealed that he has a “Mamu mentality tattoo” because he loved the mindset of the Lakers legend.
“I got a Mamu mentality tattoo,” Mamukelashvili said. “I just love his mindset. Growing up, I used to always say Mamu mentality. It's a little far from each other, but we get it close. … I was motivated. I was trying to find a way to get to where I am and find my way into the league. And I understood it won't be an easy journey, but I just got to keep my head down and keep moving.”
Once Lakers training camp gets underway later this month, Mamukelashvili will have his work cut out for him, as he’ll be in contention to be the team’s starting power forward.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA