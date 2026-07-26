Lakers’ Sandro Mamukelashvili Honors Kobe Bryant, Sends Message to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into the NBA offseason with the goal of building around superstar Luka Doncic, re-signing Austin Reaves and landing an A-list center.

Almost a month into NBA free agency, the Lakers have checked all those boxes, while bringing in a lot of new faces, including Sandro Mamukelashvili, formerly of the Toronto Raptors.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Reveals Admiration for Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality

Much like many players in the NBA today, Mamukelashvili grew up admiring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant while trying to embrace Bryant's famous Mamba Mentality. He embraced it so much that he got a tattoo with his own twist on Bryant’s mentality, via Lakers Nation.

“I got a Mamu mentality tattoo,” Mamukelashvili said. “I just love his mindset. Growing up, I used to always say Mamu mentality. It's a little far from each other, but we get it close.

“I think I got that tattoo in 2018, my second year in college. I was motivated. I was trying to find a way to get to where I am and find my way into the league. And I understood it won't be an easy journey, but I just got to keep my head down and keep moving.”

Mamukelashvili is already off to a good start to win over Lakers fans with his admiration for the five-time NBA champion, as Bryant is as beloved a player as there is who has worn the purple and gold.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Shooting a ‘Million Threes’ to Play With Luka Doncic

Along with clearly having the right mindset ahead of his first season with the Lakers, Mamukelashvili is preparing to take a lot more three-pointers during the 2026-27 campaign while sharing the floor with Luka Doncic.

Mamukelashvili has already connected with Doncic, who reached out to him following the announcement that he agreed to a deal with the Lakers.

“He reached out. He said he's very excited that I'm part of the team, and he can't wait to get to work,” Mamukelashvili said of Doncic. “I said, ‘I'm going to the gym, and I'm shooting a million threes right now, scoring threes to make sure I'm ready.’ So, that was literally the conversation.”

The 27-year-old big man is coming off a career year with the Raptors, where he posted career-high numbers in points (11.2), rebounds (4.9) and assists (1.9) while shooting a career-best 52.3 percent from the floor to go along with a solid percentage from deep at 38.9.

Mamukelashvili will have the opportunity to be a solid stretch four for the Lakers and potentially be a starter at power forward alongside center Walker Kessler in the frontcourt.

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