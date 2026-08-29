Lakers Newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili Turns Heads With Dominant FIBA Showing

Amid the flurry of moves the Los Angeles Lakers made during this NBA offseason, one was signing former Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili to a four-year deal, bolstering the frontcourt with a big man who can stretch the floor.

Although bringing in rising-star center Walker Kessler was the biggest move of the summer for the Lakers, signing Mamukelashvili might be a sneaky-good acquisition for the storied franchise, as evidenced by his play in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, where he’s playing for his home country of Georgia.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Putting on a Show in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Mamukelashvili, who could very well be the Lakers’ new starting power forward next season, has been playing at a high level for Georgia. The 27-year-old forward helped Georgia secure a dominant win over Montenegro on Friday,

The Lakers veteran newcomer filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while putting his shooting on display, connecting on four of his eight attempts from deep, leading to a 27-point win over Montenegro.

Along with showing he can be a formidable scorer and shooter, Mamukelashvili can also make an impact passing the basketball, as he put on display with his six assists, highlighted by a no-look dish.

MAMU WITH A CRAZY NO LOOK DIME TO FIND HIS TEAMMATE FOR A DUNK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cCmVtp3iIv — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) August 28, 2026

Although some are skeptical about Mamukelashvili’s fit with the Lakers and whether he’ll live up to his four-year deal with the team, he definitely seems to have the skills that could be taken to another level while sharing the court with Luka Doncic.

Before landing with the Lakers this summer on a four-year, $52 million deal, Mamukelashvili bounced around the league a little bit. He started his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, then played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Raptors.

The Seton Hall product is coming off the best year of his playing career in the NBA, averaging a career-high 11.2 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 21.9 minutes per contest.

Mamukelashvili finished 10th in the voting for NBA Sixth Man of the Year, which ultimately went to Keldon Johnson of the Spurs, who beat out Jaime Jacquez Jr. of the Miami Heat for the top spot for the regular-season award.

Although Mamukelashvili could end up playing a sixth man role in Los Angeles, there’s a good chance he’s the starter at power forward to begin the 2026-27 campaign unless the Lakers make another move.

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