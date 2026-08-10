Lakers’ Ziaire Williams Sends Strong Message About His New Role

The latest move the Los Angeles Lakers made to add to their revamped roster was bringing in former Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams on a veteran minimum contract, which could be another sneaky good acquisition for the storied NBA franchise.

Williams is among several new faces for the Lakers heading into the 2026-27 season and could help the team improve defensively on the perimeter, much like Matisse Thybulle.

Ziaire Williams Ready to Embrace Challenge of Guarding Opposing Team’s ‘Best Player’

The defensive-minded forward recently gave Lakers fans a peek into his background and motivation on the team’s YouTube channel, where he made it clear he’s ready to prove his worth on the defensive end of the floor.

“Seeing my name on the Lakers jersey was super surreal,” Williams said. “I would have never imagined this day would come true. Lakers fans can expect a lot of energy, a lot of hard work from me on the court.

“Starting off on the defensive end, guarding the best player, providing the energy, make it win in plays. Doing all the little things it takes to win.”

Last year, the Lakers were not a great team on defense, which many believed was the team’s Achilles' heel and what separated them from elite teams in the Western Conference, like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Clearly, the Lakers’ brass prioritized improving defensively this summer, adding players like Williams, Thybulle, Quentin Grimes and Walker Kessler.

What Ziaire Williams Brings to the Lakers

Williams may not be a game-changing type of player, but he definitely improves this new-look Lakers squad defensively, which has been a goal of general manager Rob Pelinka and company.

With Marcus Smart leaving the Lakers for the Houston Rockets, the team lost its best perimeter defender and a locker-room leader. Williams can help fill that void, along with Thybulle, as they could be a two-headed monster defensively for Los Angeles next season.

The Stanford product, who played alongside Bronny James in high school at Sierra Canyon before playing on the college level, is coming off a career year. He averaged career-best numbers in points (10.2) and steals (1.4) per game, as well as shooting percentage from beyond the arc (34.3%) and the free-throw line (85%).

“It’s going to be fun playing with Bronny again,” Williams said of his former high school teammate. “We grew a lot together at Sierra Canyon and we’ve been friends ever since. So, it’s been cool to see him make it to the big leagues and keep progressing, keep getting better and I’m excited to be back on his team again.”

The 24-year-old is a low-risk, high-reward addition for the Lakers. He can improve the team’s perimeter defense while also being another player who can put some points on the board off the bench.

A year from now, Williams could be viewed as one of the best additions to the team for the 2026-27 campaign, which is obviously what the team is hoping for.

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