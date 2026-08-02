Dillon Brooks Takes Blunt Shot at Luka Doncic’s New-Look Lakers

As the post-LeBron James era gets underway for the Los Angeles Lakers, with Luka Doncic now officially the new face of the storied franchise, the team has undergone drastic changes this summer, drawing criticism and skepticism about where this new-look squad is headed.

With the Lakers going all in to build around Doncic, the team made some bold moves, headlined by the acquisition of Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz.

Although the Lakers achieved what they set out to do, with the two biggest priorities being re-signing Austin Reaves and bringing in a significant upgrade at the center position, some aren’t sold that the franchise has improved ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Dillon Brooks Takes a Jab at New-Look Lakers

Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks is one of those critics of the Lakers’ moves, as he couldn’t help but take a jab at his team’s division rival, claiming Doncic will have to average 40 points per game to even be competitive next season, during an interview with Twitch streamer Neon.

“Oh, the Lakers are sweet,” Brooks said. “They’re so sweet. They’re about to get … If Luka don’t average 40.”

Brooks will see plenty of the new-look Lakers next season, and this clip will probably be something that Doncic remembers when they go head-to-head during the 2026-27 campaign, which likely won’t go well for the Suns star.

Usually, Brooks is pestering LeBron James both on and off the court, but now he might’ve turned his attention to Doncic, and it’ll be interesting to see if that becomes a new rivalry.

Luka to Bring Lakers Teammates to Slovenia for Minicamp

In an effort to get to know his new Lakers teammates and potentially build some chemistry with the new faces on the squad, Doncic has organized a four-day minicamp overseas in his home country of Slovenia in August.

Lakers’ minicamps are nothing new, as LeBron used to do the same on occasion, bringing his teammates to Las Vegas and San Diego over the years.

With the Lakers now being Doncic’s team, he’s shown some leadership while taking the reins in hopes of building some bonds and much-needed chemistry ahead of next season.

Los Angeles has several new players on the squad joining Doncic and Reaves, including Kessler, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Kevon Looney and rookie Cameron Carr.

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