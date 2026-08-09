Lakers’ Matisse Thybulle Lands in Elite Company in NBA 2K27 Reveal

The anticipation continues to build for the release of NBA 2K27 on Sept. 4, after so much movement around the league, with plenty of star players changing teams, which will drastically shape what the latest version of the game will look like ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Of course, with the Los Angeles Lakers going through a massive roster overhaul, the 17-time NBA champions will look much different next season, with several incoming players replacing stars from last year’s squad, most notably LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers recently.

Matisse Thybulle Cracks Top 10 List for Steals

No handle is safe around them 🍪



The Top 10 guys who can pick pockets in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/zeJnlcuIne — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 8, 2026

Although Luka Doncic will stand alone in terms of overall player ratings among Lakers players, as he’ll be at 95, a few new faces on the squad have made some Top 10 lists for player attributes.

One of those Lakers newcomers is defensive-minded veteran Matisse Thybulle. The former Portland Trail Blazers guard joined the squad after most of the team’s moves had been made in free agency this summer, but he could be the steal of the offseason for Los Angeles due to what he brings defensively, especially after losing Marcus Smart to the Houston Rockets.

Thybulle came in with a rating of 98 for steals, which is the highest rating along with Ausar Thompson, Cason Wallace and Dyson Daniels, putting him in elite company with the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

If Thybulle lives up to his reputation for being a pest on defense, the veteran guard could be a game-changer for the Lakers on that end of the floor, which is something sorely needed in Los Angeles.

Walker Kessler Among Top 10 Shot Blockers in 2K27

Along with Thybulle, the Lakers made a massive defensive upgrade in the paint by adding Walker Kessler via a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz.

Kessler also cracked the Top 10 list in NBA 2K27 for his defensive efforts, as he is among the best shot blockers with a rating of 93.

Rejection after rejection 🚫



The Top 10 shot swatters in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/B3fSepWjPC — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 6, 2026

It’ll be interesting to see how these two game-changers on defense can impact the Lakers heading into the 2026-27 campaign, with head coach JJ Redick and company likely wanting to lean on these two new additions to be the backbone of the defense in the frontcourt and the backcourt.

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