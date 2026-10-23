The Los Angeles Lakers are focused on winning the title this season.



Despite not being preseason darlings and with few people giving them a puncher's chance of winning a championship this season, they believe that they can get the job done.

The Lakers had as big an overhaul as a playoff team can have this past offseason. Los Angeles added nine new players to the roster, hoping to get a step closer to the title and build a roster better suited for Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic Sees Another Level for Lakers After Dominant Opener

The Lakers are unequivocally Doncic's team for the foreseeable future. He wants to lead the Lakers to their 18th title and then some. That's easier said than done, but the 27-year-old believes it's achievable, especially after their season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic loved what he saw, but he believes this team can reach another level or two.

"It's a lot of honor to be the face of the franchise," Doncic said. "That's just the first game. I think our ceiling is even higher."

Doncic looked like himself on opening night, scoring a game-high 28 points on 7-of-18 shooting, plus 8 rebounds and 7 assists. The other two stars on the team, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, did their job and then some.

Lakers Have Made Its Commitment to Luka Doncic Crystal Clear

Reaves and Kessler are two players Doncic wanted. The Lakers signed Reaves to a massive four-year, $180 million contract. He entered unrestricted free agency for the first time this past offseason and made history with the largest contract ever signed by an undrafted player in NBA history.

On the court, Doncic and Reaves are a seamless fit, as they complement each other's creative style of play.

As for Kessler, Doncic wanted the Lakers to do whatever they could to acquire him, and they did. The Lakers acquired Kessler via a sign-and-trade. Los Angeles signed him to a four-year, $130 million contract, but had to give up an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 and 2033, plus first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.

The price was steep, but if Kessler pans out to be the center Doncic and the Lakers believe he can be, his contract will look like a bargain.

As for the rest of the roster, it certainly has some holes, but also some promise. The Lakers may need to make a few tweaks before they can be considered true contenders, but as long as Doncic is at the helm, they have as good a chance as any team.

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