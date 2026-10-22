Lakers’ Ziaire Williams Makes Major Walker Kessler Prediction After Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a 1-0 start to the season after a stellar outing against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers' 2026-27 season couldn't have started better, and the same goes for the team's newest member, Walker Kessler.

Kessler made his Lakers debut on Wednesday night, and it was perfect, literally. The 25-year-old big man scored 24 points on 12-for-12 shooting, along with 9 rebounds and two blocks.

Ziaire Williams Believes Walker Kessler Will Be an All-Star

The newest Lakers big man was stellar through and through, proving to be the perfect player to complement Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. If Game 1 was any indication of how the season will go, the Lakers are in for a treat.

WALKER KESSLER WENT 12-12 IN HIS LAKERS DEBUT 🤯



He had 10 DUNKS... the most by a Laker since Shaq in 2003! pic.twitter.com/i7KWBrC9f6 — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2026

Kessler looked dominant on both ends, so much so that forward Ziaire Williams went as far as to say he will be an All-Star this season.

“Love playing with Walker, man, he's the anchor of our defense, you hear his voice at all times," Williams said after the win.

"Guarding players, guarding guards on the perimeter, the best thing you could have is just a unit and a big man just yelling behind you where everything is going on, so you're just aware of the court and your surroundings, so yeah, Walker's gonna be big for us and he should be All-Stars here for sure.”

Although Doncic was his usual self, carving up the opposing defense and talking trash, it was Kessler who got all the attention.

Shaq Calls Walker Kessler the ‘Best Big Man in the NBA’

Not only was his Lakers debut a stellar one, but he also made team history. Kessler's 10 dunks on Wednesday were the most by a Laker since Shaquille O'Neal in 2003.

After the game, O'Neal went as far as to say that Kessler is the 'best big in the NBA.'

"Walker Kessler is the best big man in the NBA."@SHAQ has high praise for the Lakers' new center after his season debut 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rhiECypFH9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 22, 2026

"Walker Kessler is the best big man in the NBA," O'Neal said immediately after the game on the Inside the NBA broadcast.

The praise didn't stop there. O'Neal continued to shower Kessler with compliments when the Inside the NBA crew interviewed him following the win.

“You played like the best big man in the league. I'm happy for you, I'm proud of you. Welcome to the big man alliance. I love you brother," O'Neal said.

The Lakers acquired Kessler this past offseason in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. The price to acquire him was steep, but if he can carry that level of play throughout the regular season and into the playoffs, his contract could quickly look like a bargain.

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