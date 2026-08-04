Luka Doncic Shares Encouraging Injury Update Before Lakers’ New Era Begins

After a historic performance during a 16-game span in March, where Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers thrust himself into the NBA MVP conversation, the superstar guard went down with a hamstring strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2.

Doncic’s injury, followed by Austin Reaves going down with an oblique strain, proved to be devastating to the Lakers’ chances of competing in the NBA playoffs, as it ultimately turned out to be a season-ending injury for the Slovenian import.

Despite Doncic’s best efforts to come back from the injury and the Lakers pulling off the upset over Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, he wasn’t able to make his return. The Lakers went on to get swept in the second round by the Thunder.

Luka Doncic: 'I'm 100% Healthy Again'

In an email sent out to his fans this week, Doncic made it clear that he’s now 100 percent healthy after taking some time away from basketball to begin the NBA offseason.

“I took a real break from basketball the first few weeks after the season ended to rehab my body,” Doncic wrote. “My recovery went great, and I'm 100% healthy again.

“Taking some time away from basketball is something I do at the start of every offseason. It's a different way to do things, but it works for me. When I let myself miss the game a little bit and try some new things, it only makes me more excited and motivated to get back to playing.”

Doncic will have no lack of motivation heading into the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, especially with it officially being his team in Los Angeles now that LeBron James has taken his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Luka Doncic Anxious for Minicamp With Lakers Teammates in Slovenia

It’s a great sign that Doncic is back to 100 percent healthy, as he’ll be able to do some on-court work with his new Lakers teammates in his home country of Slovenia during his four-day minicamp, as this new-look squad tries to build some much-needed chemistry ahead of the NBA preseason, which will get underway during the first week of October.

Doncic also expressed how anxious he is to spend some time with his Lakers teammates this month.

"I can't wait for my teammates to come to Ljubljana,” Doncic wrote. “I'm looking forward to the time together and excited to show them where I'm from. Grateful every day for all your support. Hope you're having a great summer. See you soon."

Only time will tell how this revamped Lakers roster will perform next season, as it may take time to come together, but one thing seems certain, Doncic is determined to put on a show as the new face of the franchise.

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