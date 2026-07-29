Luka Doncic’s Slovenia Minicamp Addresses Lakers’ Most Pressing Concern

After a roster overhaul in NBA free agency and through a couple of trades, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a new era with superstar guard Luka Doncic leading the way.

Although the new-look Lakers won’t officially get back on the basketball floor until the NBA preseason begins on Oct. 5 on the road against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, Doncic will be getting his teammates together in a unique way this summer.

Luka Doncic to Host Lakers Minicamp in Slovenia

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Doncic will host a four-day Lakers minicamp in Slovenia in August.

Luka Doncic is hosting the entire Los Angeles Lakers roster in Slovenia for a four-day minicamp in August, a source close to the Lakers told ESPN. The itinerary will include workouts, golf and some Ljubljana tourism and bonding ahead of training camp. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 29, 2026

The Lakers have several new faces on the roster, and a trip like this could go a long way in building some much-needed chemistry and camaraderie while sharing time on and off the court overseas.

Los Angeles has brought in Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Jaden Hardy and rookie Cameron Carr to round out this new-look roster alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

As Lakers legend Magic Johnson recently pointed out, with so many new players on this roster, it could take some time to build the chemistry needed to compete at a high level in a top-heavy Western Conference headlined by the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

That said, a minicamp in Slovenia might just be what’s needed to get this revamped roster prepared for what could be a tough 2026-27 campaign.

Luka Doncic Already Showing Leadership in Post-LeBron James Era

With LeBron James moving on by signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, Doncic has officially taken the reins in Los Angeles.

The perennial All-Star is already showing the kind of leadership needed to kick off this new era of Lakers basketball by hosting his teammates in his home country.

All the pressure will be on Doncic moving forward, as he embraces being the new face of the storied franchise in Los Angeles, which will be no easy task, even for a player as talented as the Slovenian superstar.

On paper, a lot of the new pieces fit well with Doncic and Reaves, especially the addition of Kessler in the paint to replace Deandre Ayton, who was traded to the Washington Wizards earlier this month.

However, no matter how good a team may look on paper, there’s no telling how it will all come together, as there have been plenty of disasters in the past when a team overhauls its roster around a superstar.

Fortunately, this minicamp in Slovenia is a step in the right direction for the new-look Lakers, as Doncic’s new teammates can get a glimpse into his world while also getting used to his leadership style, which can only benefit this team ahead of next season.

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