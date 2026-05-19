Luke Kennard Hints at What Could Decide His Future With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long list of players on the current roster that will become free agents or have the opportunity to test NBA free agency this summer, meaning the team could look much different around superstar guard Luka Doncic next season.

One of those players set to be an unrestricted free agent come July 1 is sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard, whom the Lakers acquired ahead of the NBA trade deadline in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Luke Kennard to Prioritize Winning in NBA Free Agency

During his exit interview, Kennard spoke to the media and shared some insight on his immediate future in Los Angeles.

“When I first got traded here, it was, 'How can I make an impact?’ I want to make an impact,” Kennard said. “I want to go win and be a part of something special, and I think just playing for the Lakers and playing with some of the greats of the game, you don't take it for granted. I didn't, and it's an honor, and I'm blessed to be in a position that I was in, and I think for me as a player just to be a part of an organization like this is something special, and you see it firsthand, and like I said, I'm just blessed to be able to be a part of it, and then, obviously going into year 10 next year I want to win. That's the big thing for me, and wherever that may be, obviously, I'm a free agent, but I'm going to spend some time with my family and decide on some stuff later, but like I said, I've been honored and blessed to be a part of this organization, and whether it's here or somewhere else, it's been a lot of fun for me.”

Kennard played well after joining the Lakers, turning out to be a solid trade deadline acquisition. He then proved he can be more than a shooter after both Doncic and Austin Reaves, helping shoulder the load in the backcourt as a ballhandler, disruptor and scorer.

Although Kennard’s production took a hit once Reaves returned during the NBA playoffs, the elite shooter made a case to be re-signed by Los Angeles this summer.

In 32 regular-season games with the Lakers, Kennard averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 44.8 percent from beyond the arc.

During the playoffs, Kennard’s numbers went up, averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from deep.

Although it is unclear what level of interest the Lakers have in bringing back Kennard, he’d be a solid role player and shooter off the bench next season, depending on what his price tag would be.

Jaxson Hayes Would ‘Love’ to Stay With Lakers

Along with Kennard, veteran center Jaxson Hayes will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and may be one of the Lakers’ top priorities in free agency due to his relationship with Doncic and the need for some depth in the frontcourt.

Hayes expressed his desire to remain in Los Angeles, as he loves everything that comes with playing for the Lakers.

“I love this group of guys, I love the staff, I love this organization as a whole,” Hayes said. “I grew up watching Kobe [Bryant], and I just love to be a Laker. … I'd love to stay here, obviously. I hope so.”

A recent report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin claimed Hayes is a “shoo-in” to re-sign with the team.

Other notable unrestricted free agents on the roster include LeBron James and Rui Hachimura. Reaves has a player option ($14.8 million) for next season that he’s expected to decline. Marcus Smart ($5.3 million) and Deandre Ayton ($8.1 million) also have player options, but it is uncertain whether they’ll opt in or opt out before the deadline on June 29.

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