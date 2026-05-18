One Lakers Free Agent Is Reportedly Emerging as a Major Priority

The Los Angeles Lakers have some tough decisions to make during the NBA offseason, with many players on the roster becoming free agents or having the option to test free agency by opting out of their deals.

Although the bulk of the attention right now in Los Angeles is on what the future holds for LeBron James, who will be an unrestricted free agent, and Austin Reaves, who is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract before June 29, there are other important players on the team the front office will need to assess.

One of those players is veteran center Jaxson Hayes. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent along with James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard and Maxi Kleber.

Jaxson Hayes is One of the Most Important Free Agent for Lakers

Via ESPN LA (710 AM) - Mason & Ireland

w/ Dave McMenamin pic.twitter.com/SNkW2ctgAF — Ryan Lucas (@RyanLucas_LA) May 14, 2026

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, who made an appearance on ESPN LA recently, after James and Reaves, Hayes might be the next in line in terms of the team’s priority in re-signing in free agency.

“I think the next name, just because you're going to need this position, is Jaxson Hayes,” McMenamin said. “And Jaxson has now been here for a few seasons. And Jackson is a member of the Slovenian national team.”

McMenamin believes Hayes is a “shoo-in” to get re-signed by the Lakers this summer.

“So I would think he's a shoo-in to return.”

Much like Reaves and his relationship with Doncic, Hayes has become an important piece to the puzzle in Los Angeles because of his connection and chemistry with Doncic. He’ll likely remain the backup option at center if he returns, with Deandre Ayton in control of his fate with a player option, even though there’s a chance he gets traded if he opts into the final year of his deal.

It’s going to be a lot about timing this summer for the Lakers, as the team is expected to pursue superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, with hopes of pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even though it may be a stretch for the Lakers to land Antetokounmpo due to the lack of trade assets to compete with other suitors for the two-time NBA MVP, that situation will likely dictate much of what Los Angeles does and the path the team takes during the offseason.

However, the Antetokounmpo trade saga may come to an end sooner rather than later, as he could get moved before the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft on June 23.

Only time will tell what the Lakers choose to do with their roster, but it seems Hayes has a good chance of returning.

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