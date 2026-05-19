Magic Johnson Shares Harsh Reality for the Lakers

The Western Conference Finals got underway on Monday, with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder going head-to-head in Game 1 at the Paycom Center, ending spectacularly in double overtime, with superstar Victor Wembanyama putting on a show.

After Wembanyama led the Spurs to a win over the defending NBA champions in Oklahoma City to begin the series, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shared quite the reaction on social media.

Magic Johnson Reacts to Victor Wembanyama’s Game 1 Performance vs. Thunder

What a game! What a game! What a performance! What a performance! The San Antonio Spurs’s Victor Wembanyama put on an incredible show tonight finishing with 41 points and 24 rebounds. Wembanyama’s performance was so special because he did it from everywhere on the basketball… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 19, 2026

Wembanyama was incredible, helping the Spurs pull off the Game 1 upset against the Thunder, as he was virtually unstoppable at times and absolutely relentless on both ends of the floor.

Chet Holmgren and company had no answer for the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and MVP finalist, as he imposed his will with his remarkable versatility and length.

The Spurs' rising star not only led his team to a much-needed win in Oklahoma City, but now he can be mentioned in the same breath as Lakers legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Bob McAdoo, according to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports.

Victor Wembanyama joins a list of Hall of Famers with 40/20 in NBA Playoff history:



Nikola Jokic

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shaquille O'Neal

David Robinson

Charles Barkley

Hakeem Olajuwon

Moses Malone

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bob McAdoo

Wilt Chamberlain

Elgin Baylor

Dolph Schayes pic.twitter.com/5Ik91nihAO — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) May 19, 2026

With Wembanyama grabbing the attention of the sports world with his impressive Game 1 performance against arguably the best team in the league, Johnson believes that the NBA, namely the Western Conference and the Lakers, have been put on notice.

Magic Johnson Sees Spurs & Thunder Dominating the West

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts in double overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Johnson thinks the Spurs and Thunder will dominate the West for the next five to seven years, and he may not be wrong.

I hate to break the news to the rest of the Western Conference, but they may not have a chance to win the Western Conference Finals for the next 5-7 years. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are just that good! They are talented, deep, athletic and both teams are… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 19, 2026

The Thunder and Spurs, as Johnson pointed out, are “talented, deep, athletic and both teams are well coached,” and pose a serious threat to the Luka Doncic-led Lakers, whose primary goal is to build around their new face of the franchise.

The Lakers head into the NBA offseason with the mammoth task of building a roster capable of competing with the Spurs and Thunder for the foreseeable future.

Both teams are incredibly well constructed around stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama, and they are young, built mostly organically through the NBA Draft.

The Spurs and Thunder have an average age of 25, with San Antonio’s three best young players, Wembanyama (22), Stephon Castle (21) and Dylan Harper (20) being 22 or younger.

Along with the daunting task of competing with these young, talented teams comes the reminder that the Lakers need to get with the times and shift their approach from trading for stars to drafting and developing players.

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