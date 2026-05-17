Lakers’ Luka Doncic’s Offseason Plan Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers' season is over, knocked out by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. Luka Doncic, who missed the entire postseason with a hamstring injury, has now left LA and flown back home to Slovenia.

Before boarding his flight, though, Doncic sat down with Lakers management. According to a report from Slovenian outlet sportklub.n1info.si, the meeting covered both the team's offseason plans and what the front office expects from their star this summer.

The report laid it all out clearly:

"Dončić, who is the NBA's top scorer and a candidate for All NBA first team, returns to his hometown of Ljubljana on Sunday. Before that, he met with representatives of the club's management and those responsible for the sports department of the LA Lakers in Los Angeles. While discussing the summer moves of the club, which is facing quite a few big challenges, the plan for Luka's summer activities was also part of the conversation. His employers want him to return to the USA in the fall completely healthy and well-prepared for his 9th season in the strongest league in the world. Dončić will first have to completely rehabilitate his injured hamstring muscle, and then gradually build a competitive body for the 2026/27 season."

Luka Doncic Hamstring Recovery and Lakers 2026-27 Season Plans

The hamstring has been the defining story of Doncic's spring. He suffered a Grade 2 strain in early April, missed every playoff game, and even flew to Spain for platelet-rich plasma treatment in hopes of returning. It never happened, and the Lakers were swept out by Oklahoma City without him.

The good news, per The Athletic, is that Doncic is already pain-free and back on his offseason diet routine. He ran a similar program last summer, and it showed during the regular season. He averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game, leading the entire NBA in scoring.

There is one more thing shaping his summer. Doncic announced he will skip the FIBA World Cup 2027 Qualifiers, citing a custody battle for his daughters. He made clear that being present for his family right now takes priority over any basketball commitment.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are staring at a massive offseason. LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and several others are heading into free agency, and the front office has real decisions to make. But every move they consider starts with the same question: does it make this team better around a healthy Luka Doncic?

Getting him back whole is the only thing that truly matters right now.

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