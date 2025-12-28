4 Lakers Land on Injury Report for Kings Game As LA Looks to End 3-Game Skid

Multiple Los Angeles Lakers rotation pieces will likely land on the sidelines for a clash Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. LA is angling to end its three-game losing streak against one of the Western Conference's weaker teams.

More news: How Much Better Would Magic Johnson Make Luka Doncic? Shea Serrano Breaks It Down

Star guard Austin Reaves' absence, of course, is sadly well-established. The 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product, 27, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left calf strain midway through LA's 119-96 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, and is expected to miss at least the next four weeks recovering.

It's likely a fatal blow to his bid to make his first All-Star team this season, as he just won't have been healthy for enough games to warrant a look at this point. Were Reaves able to stay healthy, however, he would likely make the grade.

Through 23 healthy contests, Reaves has been averaging 26.6 points on .507/.365/.873 shooting splits, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds a night for the 19-10 Lakers.

According to Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block," reserve point guard Gabe Vincent remains on the shelf with a lumbar back sprain. The 6-foot-2 University of California at Santa Barbara product has been out for two weeks.

Backup center Jaxson Hayes had been doubtful to play through a sore left ankle on Saturday night. Per Underdog NBA, he has now been ruled out. This will likely clear the way for Maxi Kleber to earn more minutes.

Jaxson Hayes (ankle) listed out Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 28, 2025

New two-way forward Drew Time is questionable to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol.

More news: Lakers Champ Horace Grant Gets Honest About Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant Era

Sacramento has yet to submit an injury report, as of this writing.

The 8-23 Kings are playing the second night of a back-to-back slate of games, having vanquished another likely West lottery squad, the 12-21 Dallas Mavericks, in a 113-107 home victory.

Ellis on the Rise in Sacramento

Fourth-year guard Keon Ellis, making just his third start of the year, scored 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field (5-of-10 from long range) — tied with former nine-time All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook for a team-high. Westbrook also chipped in nine dimes and five boards.

“Just the effort on the defensive end, helping for one another,” Ellis said of what proved to be the difference for Sacramento, per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. “I always go back to that energy again because there’s been times when teams are going on runs, and we’ve let go of the rope a little bit, so tonight I think we did a good job of not doing that.”

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.