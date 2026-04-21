Jeanie Buss Gets Candid About LeBron James’ Lakers Future

With the NBA playoffs in full swing for the Los Angeles Lakers, the end of the 2025-26 season is drawing near for all 30 teams in the league.

Although the Lakers are solely focused on getting the best of Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in the first round of the postseason, LeBron James’ uncertain future in Los Angeles remains a hot topic, with seemingly no one knowing what the four-time NBA champion will do after his 23rd season.

Jeanie Buss Shares Thoughts on LeBron’s Future With Lakers

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the first half against the Houston Rockets during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith , Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss was asked about James’ future with the team. She wants him to retire a Laker, but realizes he has a tough decision to make as a free agent.

“I’ve always said I want to see him retire as a Laker,” Buss said of James. “ But he’s going to be a free agent. It’s really his decision to make. He is a valuable player in this league, even in his 23rd season. It’s incredible what he’s done. But the decision’s going to be his; he’s a free agent, and I’m sure he’s going to look at all his opportunities. Or not. Maybe he just wants to go out quietly.”

The prospect of retirement has become a realistic possibility for James recently, as he could simply decide to call it a career after this season ends.

Many believed James would want a farewell tour, which made the Cleveland Cavaliers an intriguing destination in NBA free agency. It would be a storybook ending for the future Hall of Famer while also giving him one last chance to play for a contender.

Buss reminisced about Lakers legend Kobe Bryant letting the team know he intended to retire early in the 2015-16 campaign, which gave the franchise an opportunity to celebrate him in his final season.

“I mean, certainly I think one of the biggest gifts that Kobe gave us was that he told us in November of his last season that it was going to be his last season. So we got a chance to celebrate him. And every city he went to, I think he was even blown away at the fans in Sacramento, the fans in Boston, really showing so much love to him. And I think that LeBron would probably experience the same thing. But I think it’s really up to the individual what they are comfortable with. And so, LeBron has all the cards.”

As of right now, there’s no telling what James intends to do when this season finishes, but he’ll have no shortage of options.

The superstar forward has been linked to the Cavs, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks. Cleveland seems to have the most momentum, with Golden State gaining steam.

However, re-signing with the Lakers remains in play along with retirement, so it’ll be interesting to see how it all unfolds and how James’ incredible career comes to an end.

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