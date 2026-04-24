Lakers Deandre Ayton Makes His Biggest Defensive Claim Yet

The Los Angeles Lakers are up 2-0 on the Houston Rockets heading into Game 3 at Toyota Center, doing it without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. It has been a collective effort, but Deandre Ayton is now stepping into the spotlight with a claim that is hard to ignore.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Game 3, Ayton made a bold statement about his defense, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin on X. The Lakers, he said, challenged him to guard every position on the floor from point guard all the way to center, and he has been putting in the work in practice to make that happen.

"I'm about to show the world I can guard 1 through 5," Ayton said. "I thought it was going to be a secret weapon, but I've been practicing it and having multiple reps guarding the best players in the league on isolations. And the confidence is way up there."

“I’m about to show the world I can guard 1 through 5. … I thought it was going to be a secret weapon, but I've been practicing it and having multiple reps guarding the best players in the league on isolations. And the confidence is way up there” - D. Ayton on switching on D pic.twitter.com/csJ5TtddIv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 23, 2026

Coming from most centers, that would just be confident talk. Coming from Ayton, it carries a whole season's worth of baggage. He averaged just 12.5 points and 8 rebounds during the regular season and was visibly frustrated at one point when the Lakers asked him to prioritize defense over scoring. He even aired that frustration publicly, saying the team was trying to turn him into Clint Capela.

Why Deandre Ayton Guarding 1 Through 5 Is a Bold Claim for the Lakers Playoffs

To be fair, there have been moments in this series where you can see what he is talking about.

In Game 1, Ayton posted 19 points and 11 rebounds and held Sengun to just 6-of-19 from the field, switching onto perimeter players and staying in front of them. Then Game 2 arrived and he finished with 6 points and 5 rebounds. The Lakers won anyway, but Ayton was barely a part of it.

One good game, one quiet one. If you have watched Ayton this season, that pattern will feel familiar.

What has changed, at least in his own words, is the trust he has built with the coaching staff.

"I really respect JJ and Coach Frank, just really challenging me as well through training camp," Ayton said. "What they want from me, especially defending, switching and guarding the best superstars and ball handlers, is it."

With Kevin Durant questionable for Game 3 with an ankle injury, Sengun will likely be Houston's primary weapon again. Ayton handled him reasonably well through two games at home. The real test is whether he can do it on the road, in a desperate environment, against a Rockets team that needs a win.

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