Pelicans Interim Coach Gets Candid About Competing Against JJ Redick for Lakers Job

In another world, New Orleans Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego drove into Crypto.com Arena and parked in the — presumably conveniently located — spot reserved for the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Borrego was considered a leading candidate for the Lakers' head coaching vacancy that was ultimately filled by JJ Redick in the spring of 2024 after the team parted ways with Darvin Ham.

Borrego, who grew up in New Mexico as a diehard Lakers fan, said interviewing to coach his childhood team was an honor despite ultimately not getting the job. He added that he was impressed by those in the Lakers' front office.

“I grew up a Lakers fan, No. 1, so to come here and interview for the job was so surreal and like a dream.” Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego reflects on being a finalist for the Lakers’ head coaching vacancy in 2024. pic.twitter.com/QF7SwXVfct — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 1, 2025

"I grew up a Laker fan, number one. To come here and interview for the job was so surreal and like a dream. I didn't know [Lakers governor ] Jeanie [Buss] and I didn't know [Lakers general manager] Rob [Pelinka] a whole lot, I got to know them through the interview process," Borrego said ahead of the Pelicans' 133-121 loss to the Lakers Sunday night. "My interaction with Rob was great, I didn't know him but to sit there and talk basketball and life with him, to find common ground together was great. Jeanie as well, she was phenomenal. Just her support and love really resonated with me as I sat and talked to her. The pride of this organization is phenomenal and of course it starts with the Buss family and trickles on down."

Borrego inherited a gnarly situation this season after New Orleans fired head coach Willie Green after a 2-10 start to the season. Under Borrego, the Pelicans have gone 1-8 with little reason to expect much improvement this season.

While Borrego's future as an NBA head coach — a title he has yet to hold in his over 20 years of working in the NBA — is in question, he views his experience interviewing with the Lakers as a valuable stepping stone in his career.

"I was grateful for that opportunity just to be here, to be in the process," Borrego said. "And any interview process that I've been a part of, you just learn something more about yourself, about the organization. It builds layers of network, you grow in relationships. So, I'm always grateful for those moments."

