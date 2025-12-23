Grizzlies Sign Free Agent Former Lakers Center

The Memphis Grizzlies have brought in a free agent former Los Angeles Lakers big man to bolster its depth.

Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Memphis is inking ex-two-way Lakers center Christian Koloko to a 10-day contract through the Grizzlies' hardship exception.

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing former Lakers and Raptors center Christian Koloko to a 10-day contract via hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2025

He made his debut with Memphis on Dec. 22.

The 6-foot-11 Arizona product initially agreed to a two-way deal with Los Angeles at the start of the 2024-25 season. In 37 games with the Lakers, Koloko averaged 2.4 points on 60.6 percent shooting from the floor and 71.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 2.5 boards, and 0.5 dimes.

He signed another two-way contract with the Lakers heading into 2025-26, but LA waived him in favor of ex-Brooklyn Nets forward Drew Timme last month.

Across three games with the Grizzlies and Lakers this season, the 25-year-old has been averaging 07. rebounds in 5.3 minutes per.

