Hall of Fame Former Lakers Rival Urges LA to Trade LeBron James

For the first time across his eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is playing on an expiring contract.

Whether this is a sign that the debatably greatest player of all time is intending to depart the Los Angeles Lakers, that he intends to retire after this season or neither, those across the league will be keeping a close eye on what James ends up deciding.

More news: Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Gets Honest About Why Russell Westbrook Era Failed

However, not everyone in the NBA sphere thinks that James should even remain with the Lakers this season.

On Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce's show "Ticket & The Truth," Pierce proposed a move that would shock the NBA world.

More news: Lakers Receive Major Update on Austin Reaves’ Value in Free Agency

"If I'm the GM, I'd trade Bron," Pierce said. "It's not going to work. We've already seen what it looked like last year. We got swept. I'm just trying to develop for the future."

Paul Pierce thinks the Lakers will be better if they trade LeBron James



“If I'm the GM, I’d trade LeBron James… We already seen what it looked like last year. We got swept… If they add some other little pieces, then they got a shot cuz they get more.”



(Via @kg_certified) pic.twitter.com/lhm96OAh8z — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 7, 2025

Pierce is incorrect about the Lakers being swept last season (they fell 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves). He also isn't taking into account that, realistically, there is almost no world in which the Lakers trade James, unless the 40-year-old demands they do so. With a no-trade clause, James would have the final say on any potential deals the Lakers might make.

Pierce's reasoning stems from a lack of faith in the on-court product the Lakers fielded last season, saying their addictions over the offseason have done little to move the needle.

'They're Going to Get Swept This Year'

"They're going to get swept this year, this team," Pierce said. "This team right now is the same team, that if they play — I got Houston beating them, I got OKC better than them for sure, I got Denver better than them and they might not want to see a healthy Golden State team."

Despite James averaging over 24 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season, Pierce said he believes that the Lakers would be better off this season — not just in future seasons with draft compensation — with a package of younger players.

In order for James to be even considered in a trade package — which again, he almost 100 percent will not — he'll have to be healthy. The 21-time All-Star has missed the entirety of the season so far with a lower back sciatica injury.

James has been cleared for contact basketball activity and will be revaluated in one to two weeks by team physicians.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.