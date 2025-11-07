Lakers Receive Major Update on Austin Reaves’ Value in Free Agency
Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Los Angeles Lakers received a massive update on the projected free agent value of Austin Reaves.
On a recent episode of The Ringer's The Zach Lowe Show, The Athletic's Lakers beat reporter Dan Woike informed host Zach Lowe that Reaves was already in line for a major raise. And that was before he went on an absolute tear to kick off the season, prior to suffering a groin injury that's kept him out for multiple games.
Lowe, too, seemed convinced already that Reaves could earn a maximum offer.
"He's a very good offensive player, and yeah he's a defensive slight liability, but he tries hard," Lowe said. "If he has a good year, (a) he could be a fringe All-Star candidate for sure, and (b) the max is not out of the question."
More news: Lakers Beat Out West Rival to Sign Jake LaRavia
Woike concurred about Reaves' possible sticker tag.
"It's not out of the question," Woike said. "I reported this at The Athletic. I've spoken to multiple teams who think that, again, if he has a good year, there will be offers north of $40 million for him... I think his max number from another team is $42 [million], is where it starts."
The Lakers can offload one future first-round pick, their 2031 first, at present, but as many as three on the day of the 2026 NBA Draft. Lowe and Woike note that Reaves had been floated in a variety of faux trades ahead of the season. He may just be too good to ditch now.
"To me, Reaves plus one Lakers first-round pick — I'm not sure it's getting me what I need to get, to get over the hump," Lowe said. "And not only that — he and Luka are total age-appropriate partners going forward, and I don't want to get older than I already am, if I'm the Lakers."
Reaves, 27, does indeed align with the timeline of 26-year-old Doncic, a five-time All-NBA First Team prodigy who seems to be adjusting to LA swimmingly this season.
Reaves on the Rise
But Reaves has simply been too good to now entertain trading at all. He may be more valuable to Los Angeles than aging 21-time All-NBA superstar LeBron James.
In seven healthy games for the 7-2 Lakers, Reaves has been better than expected. The 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product has been averaging 31.1 points on a .489/.344/.903 slash line, 9.3 dimes, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per.
More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Gives Stamp of Approval to Offseason Addition
"And the two best Luka teams [in Dallas] had really, really talented second playmakers: Kyrie Irving and Jalen Brunson," Woike added.
Doncic, meanwhile, has been operating at an historic clip. In four healthy games, the 6-foot-6 pro has been averaging a whopping 41.3 points on .545/.292/.796 shooting splits, 11.0 rebounds, 8.3 dishes and 1.3 steals per.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.