JJ Redick Responds to Growing Criticism of Lakers Star Luka Doncic

In recent weeks, the consensus dialogue around Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic has shifted from glowing overall praise to growing criticism.

With his technical foul total on the season rising to 15, one away from receiving a one-game suspension, the outside noise has become prominent.

JJ Redick Chimes in Lakers' Luka Doncic Criticism

Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) with head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In response to that, head coach JJ Redick defended the six-time All-Star, citing his intense competitive nature.

“Look, I think he’s a special kind of player, special kind of person, and a special kind of competitor,” Redick said of Doncic. “I would much rather have someone who is trying to go out every night and kill than someone you have to revive with a defibrillator every other day. So, I’ll take Luka all day long.”

Doncic’s strong passion for the game has always been a fixture of his NBA identity, but his tendency to badger officials after no-calls has led to increased negative chatter.

It has contributed to his league-high technical fouls, putting him on the verge of suspension. The possibility of him missing time could negatively impact the Lakers in their playoff push over the last quarter of the regular season.

As Redick points out, Los Angeles is comfortable with Doncic’s approach to the game, even if it’s a double-edged sword at times.

Luka Doncic was assessed a technical foul here. 🤨



pic.twitter.com/Lz6n0zzCOq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 6, 2026

The 27-year-old is a significant reason the Lakers sit in the playoff picture, sitting in the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are only a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the fifth seed, and trail the third-seeded Houston Rockets by 1.5 games.

Doncic is putting forth another highly productive campaign, averaging a league-best 32.5 points along with ranking third with 8.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Since the All-Star, he has taken his efficiency from deep up a notch, shooting 44.7 percent in nine games. It includes hitting at least four 3-pointers six times over that stretch.

Luka Torches Pacers for 44 Points

He remained hot in Friday’s 128-117 win over the Indiana Pacers, hitting seven from beyond the arc that fueled his 44-point performance.

Luka Doncic vs Pacers (3 Quarters):

- 44 Points

- 9 Rebounds

- 5 Assists

- 5 Stocks pic.twitter.com/BDVLKoMEVD — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) March 7, 2026

It marked his 12th 40-point outing with the Lakers, pushing him past Gail Goodrich (11) for the ninth-most in team history. He also became the fourth player in franchise history to record at least 10 40-point performances in a single season, joining Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor, and Jerry West.

With LeBron James and Deandre Ayton dealing with injuries, it puts more weight on Doncic’s shoulders to carry the offensive load.

The Lakers are set to host the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

