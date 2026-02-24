LeBron James Hasn’t Forgotten Jaylen Brown’s Viral Bronny Remark
After the arch-rival Boston Celtics came into Crypto.com Arena and crushed the Los Angeles Lakers by 22 points over the weekend following Pat Riley’s statue unveiling, superstar forward LeBron James spoke to reporters in the locker room and shared his thoughts on the brutal loss.
Along with praising fellow superstar Jaylen Brown for his incredible performance this season, even as everyone wrote off the Celtics due to Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury, he couldn’t help but bring up a bit of controversy from the recent past.
LeBron’s Subtle Shot at Jaylen Brown for Bronny James Comments
James brought up Brown, criticizing his son, Bronny James, while sitting courtside during the NBA Summer League, which went viral, even though the Celtics star wasn’t directly talking to the media about the then-Lakers rookie.
Even though James claims everything is “pretty respectful” between the two NBA stars, he definitely hasn’t forgotten about it.
“Our relationship has been pretty respectful, besides the [expletive] he said about Bronny [James] at Summer League. But other than that, we’ve been alright. We’ll be alright.
“I think he went on social media and said something about it, it’s all good. Bronny got a lot way to go, but that’s another story.”
Jaylen Brown ‘Grateful’ for High Praise from LeBron
Despite LeBron bringing up the viral moment from Summer League, Brown appreciates the four-time NBA champion giving him high praise for what he’s done during the 2025-26 campaign.
“I’m grateful. It’s an honor to play in the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. It’s an honor for LeBron, who’s arguably the best player to ever play the game, giving me some high praise,” Brown said. “So, I’m just grateful. I wake up every morning grateful (and) humbled.”
The real question for the Celtics moving forward is whether they’ll get Tatum back on the floor this season, as it seems the one-time NBA champion is doing all he can to get back healthy and help his team, as this team is looking more and more like a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Lakers, head coach JJ Redick will hope to put together a strong final stretch of the regular season in order for his team to secure a high seed in the Western Conference and potentially make a deep run in the NBA playoffs, which get underway on April 18.
