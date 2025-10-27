Kings Star Makes Big Excuse After Loss to Lakers
Sunday night's 127-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings was a special one for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.
The undrafted shooter out of Oklahoma (by way of the state of Arkansas) scored 51 points on 12-of-22 from the field and 21-of-22 from the free-throw line. It was a masterfully efficient evening considering he broke the half-century mark on only 22 field-goal attempts.
Some may call this effient brillance at the highest level. Others, like DeMar DeRozan and head coach Doug Christie, may have other thoughts on how Reaves got to that point total.
DeRozan in particular was very frustrated in the postgame talking about the discrepancy in free-throw attempts between both teams. The Lakers attempted 46 free throws in the win. Sacramento attempted only 18 — meaning that Reaves had more attempts from the charity stripe than the entire Kings roster.
The Southern California native, who scored 21 points in the loss, opened up to the media on how he viewed the situation.
"It's crazy. 46 free throws to our 18? We have to beg for more [free] throws. It's deflating especially when we go out there trying to play hard, trying to compete," DeRozan — who himself is normally a frequent free throw shooter — said. "It seems like we're getting called for fouls, but on the other end when we try to be aggressive, nothing goes our way. It's hard to get into a rhythm when you're putting [the Lakers] on the line and getting them into a rhythm. It's definitely tough.
'46 Free Throws is Crazy'
"46 free throws is crazy to our 18. I don't know. I have to go back and look. 46 free throws is crazy...it's crazy. 22 free throws for [Reaves]?"
As he was constantly shaking his head, DeRozan got up and left the podium.
Christie did not seem pleased after the loss. He stressed the importance in playing defense without fouling. However, he did say that there are "two teams on the floor" and that the free throw discrepancy was "wild."
Reaves does have a penchant for getting to the line by drawing contact on drives. For the Kings who were likely looking at this as a winnable game without LeBron James or Luka Doncic playing, it was a total gut punch to see Reaves go off for a career game.
The Lakers will continue on a back-to-back Monday evening as they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
