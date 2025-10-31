Lakers Announce Major Injury Updates on Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart Ahead of NBA Cup
The Los Angeles Lakers have upgraded both Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart to probable ahead of Friday night's NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
More news: Former NBA Veteran Makes Shocking Season Comparison for Austin Reaves and LeBron James
Doncic has been out since last Friday nursing both finger and lower body injuries. Smart last played on Sunday due to a right quad contusion.
The Lakers have been hit hard by the injury bug early this season, missing upwards of seven players over the last week. However, they've been able to continue to win thanks to the play of Austin Reaves, who scored 51 points this past Sunday, 41 points on Monday and is third in the NBA in points per game at 34.2.
While Reaves has been able to carry the load, the Lakers will be very excited to potentially get Doncic back, who was looking like an MVP candidate through the first two games of the season.
Doncic averaged 46 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists across the two games. He dropped 49 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves while nursing both injuries.
More news: Lakers Players Taking Wild Approach to Motivate Deandre Ayton
As for Smart, he made his impact felt in Sunday's game, scoring 11 points while adding five assists and three rebounds. Last Friday, he was a plus-24 off the bench.
Smart started Sunday's game, and could very well be back in the starting lineup on Friday night in Memphis. However, the Lakers will reveal both player's official status for Friday's game closer to tip-off, which is 6:30 p.m. PT.