Lakers Announce Starting Lineup Ahead of Kings Battle
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has determined how he's going to kick off his first 2025-26 game without All-Stars LeBron James or Luka Doncic, both of whom will miss at least the next week with injuries.
Joining established starters Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton are guard Gabe Vincent (who's been starting since the beginning of the season with James sidelined thanks to a sciatica injury) and veteran guard Marcus Smart, per Underdog NBA.
Vincent gives Los Angeles some point-of-attack defense along the perimeter and can make the occasional open jumper, although he rarely looks to score.
Reaves will take on even more ball handling duties with both James and Doncic unavailable. On the year, the Oklahoma product is averaging 25.5 points, 10.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds a night through two his first games of the season.
Hachimura and Ayton have both been a bit of a mixed bag for the Lakers thus far this year.
Thanks to an Ayton player option for the 2026-27 season, both 27-year-old frontcourt mainstays are effectively free agents this season, meaning it would behoove them to be on their best behavior with a Lakers squad that desperately needs their offense — especially during this stretch without the club's two superstars.
Ayton, Hachimura Must Step Up vs Kings
Ayton is averaging 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds a night. He looked fairly lackluster in Los Angeles' 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors to start the season on Tuesday, scoring a modest 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and grabbing six rebounds in a thoroughly unaggressive display. He improved upon that performance Friday, with a 15-point, eight-rebound effort in a 128-110 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hachimura, meanwhile, proved too deferential in the Warriors game, but he thanks to a 23-point effort against Minnesota, he's now averaging 16.0 points on .684/.500/.500 shooting splits, 3.0 boards and 1.5 dimes in 33.6 minutes per.
Los Angeles will be hard-pressed to win much without Doncic or James available, so the team needs to capitalize against the lowly Kings, who on paper at least represent the least threatening opposition on the Lakers' schedule.
