NBA Announces Surprise Punishment for Lakers' Marcus Smart

New Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Marcus Smart has been dinged by the NBA for his comportment during LA's latest win, a 143-135 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

On Saturday, league Executive VP, Head of Basketball Operations James Jones (yes, that James Jones) announced in a press statement that it has fined Smart $35K after he made "an obscene gesture" toward a ref.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/xTXxKDRMtB — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 20, 2025

Smart inked a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Lakers after negotiating a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards this summer. The three-time All-Defensive Teamer has been a critical contributor on that end of the floor for LA, plugging up the backcourt's leaky perimeter defense.

His offensive competence automatically makes him the most reliable defense-first player in head coach JJ Redick's arsenal. Redick's other top two perimeter defenders, guard Gabe Vincent and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, are so unwilling and limited on the other end — respectively — that they're tough to play for big minutes.

Thus, Smart and fellow post-buyout summer signing Deandre Ayton have instantly emerged as the Lakers' most valuable overall defenders. Smart is certainly out of his Defensive Player of the Year prime, but remains valuable.

Ayton, still just 27, hasn't quite recaptured the tantalizing frontcourt defense that made him so important for the Chris Paul-era Phoenix Suns, but he seems to have bought in and has emerged as a useful lob threat for lead Lakers playmakers Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James.

Overall, Smart has been a welcome addition for the Lakers thus far. The team still needs a big defensive wing, but Smart and Ayton seem capable of handling the guards and centers.

Through 17 healthy games for the 19-7 Lakers this season, the 6-foot-3 Oklahoma State product has been averaging 10.6 points on .431/.330/.917 shooting splits, 2.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals a night.

Lakers Injury Report vs Clippers

Next up for Los Angeles is a tilt on Saturday against the lowly LA Clippers.

Per the league's latest injury report, starting forward Rui Hachimura (right groin soreness) will join Ayton (left elbow soreness), Reaves (left calf strain), and Gabe Vincent (low back soreness) on the sidelines.

Latest Lakers News

