Lakers Big Man Upgraded Ahead of Blazers Rematch

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) looks to shoot as Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) defends during the second quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have surprisingly upgraded the status of a long-hurt big man prior to their second clash against the Portland Trail Blazers in as many weeks.

"Buha's Block" Lakers insider Jovan Buha reports that Lakers backup center/power forward Maxi Kleber, who has missed the entire preseason and regular season thus far, is suddenly merely questionable ahead of Monday's Portland rematch.

Starting Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who sat out the last game-and-a-half with back spasms, has also been upgraded to questionable. Jaxson Hayes started in his stead on Sunday night.

This story will be updated...

Alex Kirschenbaum
