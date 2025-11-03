Lakers Big Man Upgraded Ahead of Blazers Rematch
The Los Angeles Lakers have surprisingly upgraded the status of a long-hurt big man prior to their second clash against the Portland Trail Blazers in as many weeks.
"Buha's Block" Lakers insider Jovan Buha reports that Lakers backup center/power forward Maxi Kleber, who has missed the entire preseason and regular season thus far, is suddenly merely questionable ahead of Monday's Portland rematch.
Starting Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who sat out the last game-and-a-half with back spasms, has also been upgraded to questionable. Jaxson Hayes started in his stead on Sunday night.
