Lakers' Bronny James Urged to Add One More Skill to Crack Rotation

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is in his second year as an NBA player, and he entered the season with considerable anticipation regarding potential improvements.

The buzz from NBA Summer League and training camp is that James looked much improved.

He worked hard during the offseason, and it paid off, helping him start the season on the roster instead of in the G-League.

Bronny James' Sophomore Season

James has played seven games through Sunday, averaging 12 minutes per game. He averages 2.6 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 rebounds, which is slightly better than last year's 2.3 points, 0.8 assists, and 0.7 rebounds.

While the numbers are not drastically better this season, he appears more confident on the court, and his defense has improved as well.

Despite the improvements, CBS Sports' Sam Quinn highlighted a key area where Bronny James needs to show progress.

"James came into the league with a relatively mature game. He knows his role and by and large does the right things," Quinn wrote.

"He's just so limited as a scorer at this point that keeping him on the floor when the roster is healthy and the games really count is just probably a non-starter at this stage. We're still very early into a career that on some level began and was irrevocably altered by a cardiac arrest incident in the summer before he played at USC.

"But he needs to become enough of a threat to actually put points on the board that his team can keep him on the floor and take advantage of everything else he brings. If he's going to be a real NBA player, he has to be able score."

In high school and college, James demonstrated decent shooting form and a solid handle.

While he hasn't showcased these skills in the NBA, he has the potential to become a respected scorer, which would make him a valuable two-way player because of his defensive abilities.

With the Lakers dealing with injuries, James will have a chance to receive consistent playing time soon. If he impresses head coach JJ Redick enough, the former USC Trojan could make the rotation and become an established role player in the NBA.

