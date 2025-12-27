Lakers Coach JJ Redick Slammed By Former LeBron James Teammate After Rockets Blowout

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-96 Christmas Day defeat to the Houston Rockets, head coach JJ Redick has been called out by a former LeBron James teammate.

Former NBA champion center Kendrick Perkins (who played alongside James on the NBA Finals-bound 2014-15 Cleveland Cavaliers), now an ESPN personality, weighed in on the second-year head coach's own issues guiding the team.

More news: Lakers Champ Horace Grant Gets Honest About Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant Era

Los Angeles has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, having lost three straight bouts. On the Worldwide Leader's morning program "Get Up," Perkins derided Redick for chastising his team after the Rockets loss.

"It's always somebody else's fault. It's never JJ Redick's fault." 😳



—@KendrickPerkins on JJ Redick's comments after the Lakers' loss to the Rockets pic.twitter.com/Y2GdJyb9uI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 26, 2025

"It's always somebody else's fault. It's never JJ Redick's fault," Perkins said. "And look, I watched the game last night. Did I see LeBron James pouting all night long? Did I see the bad body language from LeBron? Absolutely. Did I see him not putting forth the defensive effort and getting back in transition, only having two rebounds last night in a game when you know a team loves to pound the glass and grab offensive rebounds? Did I see your best player, your franchise player Luka Doncic, complaining after ever single call? You're damn right I did."

More news: How Much Better Would Magic Johnson Make Luka Doncic? Shea Serrano Breaks It Down

Redick's Lakers went 50-32 last season, albeit while splitting the year with two very different rosters pre- and post-Doncic trade. They fell in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles has looked absolutely tuned-out defensively of late.

'Why Don't They Care?'

"But JJ, why don't they care? Why are they not playing hard? Why are they not trying to compete on the defensive side of things? You're the coach," Perkins added. "That's a reflection of you. When your team is not responding and going out there and competing at a high level defensively, and playing hard, that's saying that they're not listening or that they somewhat lack respect for you.

"So it's got to be a little level of accountability all across the board. I understand — listen, JJ Redick, he had a pretty good season last year," Perkins conceded. "But let's not act like he went to the conference finals. Let's not act like he won the NBA championship."

Perkins, who won his title as a starter with the Boston Celtics in 2008, knows a thing or two about what it takes to win it all.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.