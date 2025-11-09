Lakers Considering Trade to Reunite Luka Doncic with Mavericks Teammate: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in Daniel Gafford, a center who previously played alongside Luka Doncic.
At 7-3, the Lakers are sitting fourth in the Western Conference heading into Sunday's slate of games, all while Austin Reaves, Doncic, and LeBron James have missed games to start the campaign.
More news: Lakers' Deandre Ayton Reveals How Dodgers Fueled Team in Spurs Win
Their quick start has people around the league wondering if they can compete in a tough conference full of serious contenders.
As head coach, JJ Redick's team rises amid the injuries, the front office might consider trading for a veteran who can help the team now and keep pushing up the standings.
The Lakers still need a more powerful interior presence despite bringing in former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.
The former Arizona big man is known for his inconsistency, and pairing him alongside a reliable player could help unlock additional size and versatility on the roster.
More news: Lakers’ Austin Reaves Already Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams Ahead of Potential Free Agency
Someone who could hit the market is center Daniel Gafford, who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks, where he has played alongside Luka Doncic.
He thrived when paired with Doncic, offering a vertical lob threat who set a quality screen for the ball-handler.
The Lakers were linked to Gafford throughout the offseason, mainly due to his need for a new contract and Los Angeles' requiring a center.
Gafford eventually signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Mavs, securing his spot in Dallas and forcing the Lakers to explore other options, which eventually led them to Ayton.
Could Gafford land on the Lakers?
There might be another chance for the Lakers to acquire Gafford during the season. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Mavs are considering possible roster changes, and Gafford could be a player available.
"One quick, small bit of intel revolves around the Dallas Mavericks' slow start leading to teams wondering if they make roster changes before the trade deadline," Siegel wrote on X.
"Several teams continue to monitor Daniel Gafford, including the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told @clutchpoints."
If the Lakers continue to win and the Mavs end up deciding to trade some of their veterans, Gafford would make sense as a trade target. The Lakers have expiring salary to facilitate the trade, although draft compensation may end up being the point of tension in negotiations.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.