Lakers’ Deandre Ayton Reveals How Dodgers Fueled Team in Spurs Win
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a big-time win on Wednesday to capture their seventh victory of the season.
The Lakers defeated the Spurs in front of their home crowd, 118-116. Los Angeles moved to 7-2 in the season and now holds the second seed in the loaded Western Conference.
Los Angeles received major contributions from everyone who was on the court, including their starting center, Deandre Ayton. Ayton was outstanding on Wednesday night, and he attributed his performance to a special source of motivation — the presence of the 2025 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in attendance.
After the game, Ayton revealed that the Dodgers' presence fueled him and the team.
“I ain’t going to lie: seeing the Dodgers, the champions, walk in, they put a lot of pressure on me," Ayton said.
The former No. 1 overall pick did all he could and then some to lead the Lakers to the win. In the contest, Ayton recorded 22 points (the game's second leading scorer), 10 rebounds, one steal and two blocks.
Ayton played 33 minutes in the contest and has missed one game as a member of the purple and gold. His contest on Wednesday was arguably his second-best in a Lakers uniform. Ayton came off a 29-point performance against his old team, the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Dodgers took center stage after the first quarter. Seven members of the team were at halfcourt with the Commissioner's Trophy in hand, including Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Alex Call, Evan Phillips, Will Smith, Teoscar Hernandez, and Mookie Betts.
More news: Former Lakers Guard Says He Retired Because of Steph Curry
The Dodgers captured their ninth title in franchise history and became the first MLB team to go back-to-back in a quarter century. The Dodgers' 2025 season was full of challenges, and the World Series was a microcosm of that.
The Dodgers were pushed to the brink and had to win two road games — Games 6 and 7 —to capture yet another title. The Dodgers had to battle back from a three-run deficit in Game 7. The Lakers showed the same kind of resilience on the hardwood with their own comeback mentality.
More news: Lakers’ Jake LaRavia Responds to Anthony Edwards Trolling Him
The Lakers were down by as much as 12 points to enter the fourth quarter. Ayton, alongside Luka Doncic, helped propel that comeback.
The Lakers know a thing or two about back-to-backs, having done it four times: in the 1950s, in the 1980s, 2000-02, and later that decade in 2009 and 2010.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.