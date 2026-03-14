Lakers Dominating One Hidden Defensive Stat, And It Starts With Marcus Smart

The Los Angeles Lakers have picked up their defensive intensity in recent weeks.

There have been concerns about their defensive play throughout the season, but it’s the effort lately that has underscored a key factor. Notably, Los Angeles currently ranks first in the league in taking charges with 55, well ahead of the second-place Chicago Bulls (41).

Marcus Smart’s Defensive Mindset Is Spreading Fast Through the Lakers

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts against the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bulk of those charges drawn come from their backcourt, with Marcus Smart, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic combining for 44, which is a total that alone stands ahead of every other team in the league.

A huge part of the surge upward in that category has been Smart’s play as he ranks third in the league in charges (18). He has brought a defensive tenacity the Lakers desperately needed, with a ripple effect on the team’s perimeter defense and overall commitment.

Throughout much of his career, Smart has been regarded as one of the league’s top defenders. The physical nature of his defensive mentality encompasses his ability to sacrifice his body for charges to help his team.

Austin Reaves & Luka Doncic Following Smart’s Lead

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and guard Luka Doncic (77) defend in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Reaves is fifth overall with 14 charges drawn, and Doncic sits tied for seventh with 12. It is a ripple effect that has shown their physical commitment to playing defense this season.

Over the years, Reaves has been a big proponent of utilizing charges to create game-changing plays for the Lakers. With Smart adopting the same defensive style, the team has risen to the top of the league in that category by a wide margin.

The Lakers will need that continued defensive effort as they push to secure a higher playoff seeding. Los Angeles sits in fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 41-25 record.

The Houston Rockets (41-25) currently hold the tiebreaker edge over the Lakers for the third spot. Beyond the top two seeds, the Oklahoma City Thunder (52-15) and San Antonio Spurs (48-18), the third through sixth spots are separated by a half game.

The Denver Nuggets hold the fifth seed with a 41-26 record, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the sixth spot at the same record. The seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns aren’t far behind the bunch with a 38-29 mark, sitting only 2.5 games behind the Lakers.

All of that only increases the importance of every game down the stretch of the regular season. Los Angeles holds a pivotal matchup at home against the Nuggets on Saturday night, which could be a deciding factor in playoff seeding.

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