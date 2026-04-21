Insider Drops Eye-Opening Lakers Injury News on Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to wait for the return of stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who have been out of the lineup since the devastating 43-point loss to the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2.

Doncic is trying to work his way back from a Grade 2 hamstring injury, while Reaves deals with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

Although both injuries have timelines of four to six weeks, Reaves may return sooner rather than later. Doncic, however, remains out indefinitely, as the Lakers don’t expect him back for this first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Austin Reaves Could Return Late in First Round

“The sense around the Lakers is that Austin Reaves is actually the one that's further along than Luka Doncic in their respective rehab processes,” Charania said of the Lakers' star backcourt. “I am told Austin Reeves has started one-on-one on court work. The next step for him is to continue to go through the progressions of three-on-three, five-on-five. Remember, early April here, he had a four-to-six-week timetable.

“So, theoretically, that puts him on track late in this series, potentially early in the next series. The Lakers are not expecting Luka Doncic to be back in this series. He is out indefinitely, but Austin Reaves making some progress on the court.”

Considering that the consensus has been that neither player will return against the Rockets in the first round, this is promising news moving forward, especially with the Lakers sporting a 1-0 lead heading into Game 2 on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Along with the Lakers playing well to start the series, Reaves benefits from the schedule of the first round, with games spaced out in the Lakers’ favor.

After Game 2 on Tuesday, the Lakers will fly to Houston to take on the Rockets in Game 3 at the Toyota Center on Friday, followed by Game 4 on Sunday before heading back to Los Angeles for Game 5 on April 29.

Obviously, this latest development bodes well for the Lakers if they can continue to keep Kevin Durant and company on their heels in this series.

Durant's status is also something that has been uncertain heading into Game 2, as he is currently listed as questionable and could very well miss a second straight game.

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