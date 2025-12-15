Lakers Demote Promising Recent Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers have demoted a promising young recent draft pick — on the first day most players signed in free agency over the summer become trade-eligible, no less.

Granted, second-year swingman Dalton Knecht has been trade-eligible for a while, as Lakers fans no doubt recall the 6-foot-6 former Tennessee Volunteers All-American being nearly flipped to the Charlotte Hornets in a botched deadline deal to acquire Mark Williams during his rookie season in 2024-25.

Williams infamously flunked his team physical (supposedly), and the trade was rescinded. Charlotte later shipped him out to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for two draft picks, among other assets, and he's been largely healthy in the intervening months.

Per Dan Woike of The Athletic, Knecht received more bad news on Monday.

After failing to crack head coach JJ Redick's revamped rotation so far this year, Knecht — and rookie second-round pick Adou Thiero — is being sent to LA's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Now, Knecht will earn major minutes in El Segundo.

