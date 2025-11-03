Lakers Give Special Honor to Dodgers After World Series Win
The crossover between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Lakers — arguably the top-two flagship franchises in the city — is even further deeply woven together than it had been.
Mark Walter recently acquired a majority ownership stake in the Los Angeles Lakers. He also is owner/chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Given what the Dodgers have done under his stewardship, those who bleed Purple and Gold have to be elated at him taking over the Lakers.
On Sunday night, the Lakers squared off at home versus the Miami Heat. Paying tribute to the newly-minted back-to-back champs, a video message was put on the jumbotron of Crypto.com Arena in which the Dodgers were rightfully celebrated.
Footage of Saturday's scintillating game was shown — from the homers courtesy of Miguel Rojas and Will Smith to the unassisted double play by Mookie Betts which ended the game and earned the franchise its ninth World Series title.
Walter himself was in attendance having just been in Toronto the night before celebrating on the field with the team.
It will be very fascinating to see how a Walter-led Lakers evolves from its current form. With the Dodgers, the directive included a total revamping of the ecosystem and inner-workings of the franchise. This included huge investments in the team's scouting department, training staff, and facilities.
While the Lakers are far from operating as a "poor" franchise, improvements certainly can be made to modernize the team and bring them into the current standing within the NBA.
Based on the level of winning with the Dodgers, and the drive to win at the highest level, a there's no doubt a similar commitment to competiting will be made with this glamorous and highly accomplished franchise.
Mark Walter's First Big Lakers Test
