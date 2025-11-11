Lakers GM Already Consulting with Dodgers President After $10 Billion Sale

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly has built a relationship with Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Dodgers owner Mark Walter recently completed his purchase of the Lakers for $10 billion, making him the owner of the two biggest teams in the city of Los Angeles.

The Dodgers just won the World Series, capturing their second consecutive title and their third in six years, establishing a baseball dynasty.

They managed to suceed once Walter took over and put Friedman in charge of the team. Friedman is one of the brightest minds in sports, making it no mystrery as to why the Dodgers found success once an analytically savvy mind took over.

Now that Walter and Co. are taking over the Lakers, there is excitement about the prospects of a basketball dynasty starting in Los Angeles as well.

It has been five years since the Lakers won their championship, though they have remained contenders.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to follow the changes within the Lakers organization. According to reporting from Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN, Pelinka and Friedman have developed a relationship as both franchises connect.

“They have unlimited resources. And everyone with the Lakers right now, including Rob Pelinka, has access to the Dodgers’ resources and they have since that sale started to go through over the summer," Shelbourne said on NBA Today.

"Rob Pelinka has a relationship with Andrew Friedman. He leans on him as a confidant, as a sounding board. That relationship already exists and it has existed all summer long as they were making free agent decisions.

"So I think you see a lot of connective tissue already between the two franchises, but it’s gonna be a nice melding as they go forward in the next couple years.”

The Pressure's On For Pelinka

Pelinka will face pressure to ensure the team performs at a high level from top to bottom.

Walter is known for making changes to the braintrust if necessary, so it will be up to Pelinka to demonstrate that he is the right person for the job.

