Lakers Cutting Veteran Big Man to Accommodate New Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are cutting a long-tenured big man to make room for a new addition.

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Los Angeles has opted to waive two-way signing Christian Koloko — in his second year with the franchise — to accommodate newly promoted forward Drew Timme.

The Lakers are waiving center Christian Koloko to create roster space for Timme, sources said. https://t.co/X6LCmeXx4D — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 25, 2025

This story will be updated...