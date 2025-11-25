All Lakers

Lakers Cutting Veteran Big Man to Accommodate New Signing

Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko (10), guard Gabe Vincent (7), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) and guard Luka Doncic (77) defend a drive by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko (10), guard Gabe Vincent (7), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) and guard Luka Doncic (77) defend a drive by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are cutting a long-tenured big man to make room for a new addition.

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Los Angeles has opted to waive two-way signing Christian Koloko — in his second year with the franchise — to accommodate newly promoted forward Drew Timme.

This story will be updated...

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

