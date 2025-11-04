Lakers’ Jake LaRavia Responds to Anthony Edwards Trolling Him
New Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooting forward Jake LaRavia has reacted to Minnesota Timberwolves All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards trolling him during the two clubs' latest match, a 116-115 Lakers win on Oct. 29.
LaRavia's Lakers Coming-Out Party
In that game, the 6-foot-8 pro stepped up for his best game of the season to that point. He scored 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field (5-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc) and 2-of-5 shooting from the foul line, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out two dimes, swiped a steal and blocked a shot in 37:16 of action.
LaRavia was good, the now-24-year-old (he was 23 at the time of the game) inspired confusion from Timberwolves fans and players alike.
“Who is number 12?” a befuddled Timberwolves fan yelled during a quiet moment in the fourth quarter of an eventual Lakers blowout victory. Midway through the frame, Los Angeles appeared to be en route to a blowout victory. But a ferocious Timberwolves rally against a scrambling Lakers defense forced Austin Reaves to save the day with a buzzer-beating jumper.
From Minnesota's bench, an injured Anthony Edwards responded to the question with his own bemused reaction.
More news: Former NBA Veteran Makes Shocking Season Comparison for Austin Reaves and LeBron James
“That’s what I’m saying!" Edwards appeared to joke. "I don’t know!”
Days later, "Who is number 12?" has become something of a LaRavia rallying cry for fans as he has continued to excel. He told gathered reporters after a later game that he was receiving scattered "Who is number 12?" shoutouts during that contest, too.
“I kind of put my hands up like this [throwing his hands into the air in a shrugging gesture] and I kind of agreed with him, like, 'Who's number 12?' I kind of played into it a little bit. I find that kind of stuff funny because I am not well known at this moment. So I'm just... head down, working hard, that's all I do,” LaRavia said. "Shoutout Anthony Edwards for allowing that clip to go viral."
More news: Lakers Players Taking Wild Approach to Motivate Deandre Ayton
After splitting his 2024-25 season between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings, LaRavia opted to sign a two-year, $12 million deal to join the Lakers.
The Lakers have been hit by the injury bug early, often forcing LaRavia to play bigger minutes than had been perhaps expected ahead of the season.
Over the last four games, the Wake Forest product has been averaging 19.0 points on .714/.533/.571 shooting splits, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per, including a pair of starts.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.