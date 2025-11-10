Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Injury Timeline Update for Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers have played several games without their key player, Austin Reaves. They have faced multiple injuries throughout the season.
Before the year even started, LeBron James was ruled out for the first few weeks of the 2025-2026 season with sciatica, a nerve issue that affected this ramp-up process over the offseason.
Then, Luka Doncic battled a lower-body and hand injury during the season and just recently got healthy.
The person who missed the key time was Austin Reaves, who has been out since Nov. 3 with a groin strain. With James and Doncic out, Reaves took on a heavy workload, handling the ball and creating offense.
Reaves is averaging 31.1 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds through seven games this season.
Before the Lakers' 122-102 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, head coach JJ Redick gave an update on when fans can expect Reaves to return.
“Given the fact that his pain is low, I would expect him to be back at some point on this trip," Redick said, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.
The Lakers have four more games slated for their current road trip, culminating in a Milwaukee Bucks clash next Saturday.
Reaves was questionable before the Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs, though a pregrame workout left the coaching staff concerned and they opted to rest their star more.
"He wanted to get a workout in with Beau after shootaround to kind of test it,” Redick said before Wednesday's game, according to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.
“We’re not gonna test it in shootaround. Felt like it was the right decision, both from him and from performance, to hold him out. Those injuries, or a further injury, [are] hard. I’ve had ’em. I’ve had surgery, we’re just trying to be safe with him.”
What Does Reaves' Injury Mean for the Rotation?
The Lakers are starting Jake LaRavia at shooting guard in Reaves' absence, while Dalton Knecht and Bronny James have seen more playing time in the rotation.
Los Angeles has the chance to evaluate their guard depth and figure out who they can rely on in crunch time moments.
Gabe Vincent and rookie Adou Thiero are also out with injuries, giving James and Knecht more opportunities to play and earn additional minutes on the court.
