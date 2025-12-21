Lakers' LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan Record Despite Losing to Clippers

LeBron James, who at age 40 appears to be finally coming back down to earth a bit, just reminded everyone how lethal he can still be in a loss.

The Los Angeles Lakers' 21-time All-NBA superstar chipped in a season-most 36 points, plus four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals, during his shorthanded team's lopsided 103-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per the NBA, the 6-foot-9 superstar has now lapped Hall of Fame former Chicago Bulls/Washington Wizards shooting guard Michael Jordan for the most 35-point games logged by a player in his 40s.

LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for most 35-point games AFTER turning 40 🚨👀



36 PTS (season-high)

4 REB

3 AST

2 STL pic.twitter.com/cwRBYCpS8J — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2025

In fairness, Jordan only spent half a season as a 40-year-old, during the Wizard's 37-45 run in 2002-03. James is just days away from 41, meaning he's had essentially double the opportunities to break the Jordan record.

As far back as nine years ago, James admitted to Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins that he galvanized by “this ghost I’m chasing. The ghost played in Chicago.”

“My career is totally different than Michael Jordan’s,” James, who at the time was coming off his third title and first with the Cleveland Cavaliers, elaborated. “What I’ve gone through is totally different than what he went through. What he did was unbelievable, and I watched it unfold. I looked up to him so much. I think it’s cool to put myself in position to be one of those great players, but if I can ever put myself in position to be the greatest player, that would be something extraordinary.”

This story will be updated...