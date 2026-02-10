JJ Redick, LeBron James React to Luke Kennard's Lakers Debut

Days after being acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, sharpshooter Luke Kennard made his debut with his new team against the Golden State Warriors and immediately made an impact.

Kennard finished with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 50 percent from deep. He didn't put up monster numbers, but definitely showed what he can do in a Lakers uniform.

JJ Redick Shares Thoughts on Luke Kennard's Debut

Jan 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick at press conference at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Lakers beat the Warriors, head coach JJ Redick spoke to the media and was asked about Kennard's debut with the team.

“Just his ability to make reads and make plays,” Redick said in his postgame press conference. “He’s not a guy you’re going to give the ball to in isolation and then he’s going to bend the defense. But he’s a smart basketball player. He knows how to play and he knows how to make reads.”

Redick was definitely pleased with what he saw from the fellow Duke product and was impressed that he was able to get going right out of the gate after going through the trade process days earlier.

“For his first time with us, getting here yesterday, I thought he was really good.”

LeBron James Reacts to Kennard's Debut

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Along with Redick reacting to Kennard's debut, superstar LeBron James shared his thoughts on the veteran guard's first game with the Lakers. James has some ties with Kennard, who is also an Ohio native.

“First of all, I haven't even gotten to the point where I even confronted him about breaking my scoring record in Ohio, when he passed me," James said of Kennard. "But he did play for my AAU team, so we kinda even. But I mean listen, he's a really good basketball player. A lot of people kind of harp on his shooting obviously 'cause he shoots the ball so elite. But his playmaking ability as well. Him being able to crack the defense when they run him off the line. And he made some great spread out passes today. After he had just hit a three across from our bench. He had another one, by our bench and passed it up 'cause he saw Vando (Jarred Vanderbilt) underneath the hole, underneath the rim and Vando got the dunk, forced them [the Warriors] to call a timeout. So just a really good basketball player [that] we happen to have.”

With Luka Doncic on the mend, Kennard will likely continue to get a significant workload, as he played 26 minutes in his debut after averaging just over 20 minutes per game this season while with the Atlanta Hawks.