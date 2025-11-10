Lakers’ LeBron James Finally Taking Major Step Toward Return
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has missed the entire 2025-26 season so far with sciatica on his right side, however is taking a big step towards his return.
Head coach JJ Redick revealed James would practice with the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.
