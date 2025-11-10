All Lakers

Lakers’ LeBron James Finally Taking Major Step Toward Return

Oct 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) looks on from the bench during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has missed the entire 2025-26 season so far with sciatica on his right side, however is taking a big step towards his return.

Head coach JJ Redick revealed James would practice with the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.

